34 new cases of COVID-19 marks provinces largest single-day increase
A docttor handles a vial in this image. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
REGINA --
The province of Saskatchewan reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. This is Saskatchewan’s largest single-day increase to date.
Previously, the provinces largest single-day increase was 30 cases reported on March 28.
More to come…
Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. That will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.
The cases:
Saskatchewan reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of reported cases to 433, and active cases to 122.
Last week, the province declared outbreaks in Llloydminser, Beauval and Prince Albert.
Here’s a breakdown of where the cases are located in the province:
Reopening Saskatchewan phase one
Saskatchewan will reopen some non-essential services on Monday, as the first phase of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan begins.
The plan takes a multi-phase approach to restarting the province's economy. Public health measures and travel restrictions within the province remain in place.