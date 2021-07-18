REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 36 new COVID-19 cases along with 114 additional recoveries on Sunday.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (13), Far North East (two), North West (two), North Central (two), Saskatoon (nine), Regina (four), South West (one), and South Central (one) zones, Two cases have pending residence details, according to the province’s COVID-19 dashboard.

There are currently 282 COVID-19 cases considered active in the province.

Saskatchewan’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 22, or 2.2 per 100,000 people.

An additional 6,406 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered, bringing Saskatchewan’s total to 1,347,967 doses.