REGINA -- Preliminary statistics indicate 36 people are believed to have died as a result of a drug overdose in the province during the first month of 2021, according to the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

The first month of suspected death statistics for the year follow a 2020 that remains on pace to become Saskatchewan's worst year on record for drug toxicity deaths.

In the latest update, the number of confirmed drug overdose deaths for last year remained at 172, while the number of suspected deaths dropped by two to 205. Despite the change, if only six of the remaining suspected deaths are confirmed, 2020 would officially become Saskatchewan's deadliest.

IN REGINA

Locally in Regina, the Regina Police Service said emergency services including police, fire and EMS responded to a total of 114 overdose calls in January.

Police responded to 29 of those calls and had to administer Narcan in one case.

There are 13 apparent overdose deaths in the city that are awaiting confirmation by the Coroner, according to RPS.

