Sask. on pace to reach record number of overdose deaths from 2020
Prescription pills containing oxycodone and acetaminophen are shown in Toronto, Nov. 5, 2017.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
REGINA -- Saskatchewan is on track to reach a record high number of drug-related deaths from 2020, according to statistics released by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.
The statistics show there were 172 confirmed drug toxicity deaths last year, however there are another 207 suspected drug deaths awaiting confirmation. If even six of those are confirmed, 2020 would become Saskatchewan’s deadliest year on record for drug overdoses.
In 2019, there were 177 recorded overdose deaths and in 2018 there were 171.
Fentanyl was the most deadly drug, causing 76 accidental overdose deaths. Acetyl fentanyl caused 62 deaths, while Hydromorphone caused 54.
BY REGION
According to the report, Regina saw the most drug toxicity deaths in 2020 with 82 reported. Saskatoon followed with 33 drug related deaths.
In Yorkton, there were seven deaths reported and in Prince Albert there were six.
All other centres had three or fewer drug related deaths.
DEMOGRAPHICS
There were 43 women who died by accidental overdose in 2020 and 92 men.
Among women, 28 were First Nations, 12 were Caucasian, two were Métis and one is listed as unknown.
Among men, 44 who overdosed were First Nations, 37 were Caucasian, four were Métis, one was Asian, one was Black/African American and five were listed as unknown.
Some deaths were also listed as suicides. Five were female and two were male.
More to come...