REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 398 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths related to the virus.

The province reported 470 recoveries Monday, bringing active cases to 4,788.

Saskatoon has the most active cases in the province with 1,171, while the North West, North Central and North East zones report a collective 1,342 active cases.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 461, or 38.3 new cases per 100,000 people.

New cases are located in the Far North West (19), Far North East (14), North West (32), North Central (43), North East (16), Saskatoon (147), Central West (17), Central East (18), Regina (32), South West (23), South Central (seven) and South East (13) zones and 17 new cases have pending residence information.

Thirty-two per cent of new cases are people aged 20 to 39.

Two-hundred eighty-nine Saskatchewan residents are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital – 225 of whom are not fully vaccinated.

Sixty-three people are being treated in intensive care.

Saskatchewan healthcare workers delivered 2,510 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,074 more people became fully vaccinated.