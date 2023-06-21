3D-printed handguns, rifles and 10,000 rounds of ammunition seized in Sask. as part of cross-Canada investigation

A plethora of guns, ammo and a 3D printer were among the items seized during searches in Regina and Zehner, Sask., RCMP say.

On June 20, as part of a cross-Canada ongoing investigation, Saskatchewan RCMP and Regina police executed search warrants at a home on the 1100 of Grey Street in Regina and at a storage facility on Inland Drive in Zehner.

The searches led to police finding four semi-automatic handguns, seven long guns, 10,000 rounds of ammunition, overcapacity magazines, a 3D printer, gas masks, night vision goggles and other tactical equipment.

As a result, a 29-year-old Regina man faces 12 charges including possession of restricted or prohibited firearms and possession of firearms knowing he is not the holder of a license.

The accused appeared in Regina provincial court on 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

A total of 11 different units of the RCMP and Regina Police Service (RPS) contributed to the operation.

A complete list of the seizures include:

A 3D printer;

Four fully completed and assembled 3D-printed semi automatic “Glock style” handguns with magazines;

Four semi automatic pistols including:

Two Jericho Model 941F pistols

One Bersa Model Thunder 380 pistol

One Glock Model 48 pistol

Seven long guns which including:

One Ruger 10/22 .22 gauge semi automatic rifle

One Mossberg Patriot 6.5 calibre bolt action rifle with high powered scope

One Ruger bolt action 308 calibre rifle

One “Breacher style” 12-gauge pump action shotgun

One T81SA 7.62 calibre semi automatic assault rifle with red dot sight and silencer attachments

One Alberta Tactical Rife .223-gauge carbine with scope, laser marker, and silencer attachments

One Alberta Tactical Rife .223-gauge carbine with red dot scope, laser marker, flash attachments

RCMP said the investigation is still considered ongoing.

More than 20 police forces across Canada conducted 64 searches arresting 45 suspects as part of the combined operation.

With files from CTV News' Daniel J. Rowe.