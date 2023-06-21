3D-printed handguns, rifles and 10,000 rounds of ammunition seized in Sask. as part of cross-Canada investigation
A plethora of guns, ammo and a 3D printer were among the items seized during searches in Regina and Zehner, Sask., RCMP say.
On June 20, as part of a cross-Canada ongoing investigation, Saskatchewan RCMP and Regina police executed search warrants at a home on the 1100 of Grey Street in Regina and at a storage facility on Inland Drive in Zehner.
The searches led to police finding four semi-automatic handguns, seven long guns, 10,000 rounds of ammunition, overcapacity magazines, a 3D printer, gas masks, night vision goggles and other tactical equipment.
As a result, a 29-year-old Regina man faces 12 charges including possession of restricted or prohibited firearms and possession of firearms knowing he is not the holder of a license.
The accused appeared in Regina provincial court on 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
A total of 11 different units of the RCMP and Regina Police Service (RPS) contributed to the operation.
A complete list of the seizures include:
A 3D printer;
Four fully completed and assembled 3D-printed semi automatic “Glock style” handguns with magazines;
Four semi automatic pistols including:
- Two Jericho Model 941F pistols
- One Bersa Model Thunder 380 pistol
- One Glock Model 48 pistol
Seven long guns which including:
- One Ruger 10/22 .22 gauge semi automatic rifle
- One Mossberg Patriot 6.5 calibre bolt action rifle with high powered scope
- One Ruger bolt action 308 calibre rifle
- One “Breacher style” 12-gauge pump action shotgun
- One T81SA 7.62 calibre semi automatic assault rifle with red dot sight and silencer attachments
- One Alberta Tactical Rife .223-gauge carbine with scope, laser marker, and silencer attachments
- One Alberta Tactical Rife .223-gauge carbine with red dot scope, laser marker, flash attachments
RCMP said the investigation is still considered ongoing.
More than 20 police forces across Canada conducted 64 searches arresting 45 suspects as part of the combined operation.
With files from CTV News' Daniel J. Rowe.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Titanic expedition: Here's what it's like inside the 'Titan' submersible
As the search for the missing submersible continues off the coast of Newfoundland, here's what the environment is like for passengers on board the 'Titan' during what was meant to be a deep-dive expedition of the ocean.
Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandal
Bakery giant Canada Bread Co. has been fined $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing scheme that inflated the price of bread in Canada for years.
Paris police look at gas leak as possible cause of explosion and fire that injured 24
A strong explosion rocked a building in Paris' Left Bank on Wednesday, injuring at least 24 people, igniting a fire that sent smoke soaring over the French capital's monuments and prompting an evacuation of other properties, authorities said. Police were investigating suspicions that a gas leak caused the blast.
Source of noises heard during search for missing Titanic sub unknown
The U.S. Coast Guard says search crews have not yet located a missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic and do not know if underwater noises detected overnight are coming from the craft.
Man describes his own experience being trapped in submersible while diving Titanic
Amid a frantic, ongoing search to locate an OceanGate submersible that went missing while diving to the Titanic, a scientist and former TV host who was trapped at the wreck site over 20 years ago is sharing his story.
Canada's track record on World Refugee Day and what can be done to improve
This year, Canada led the way in global refugee resettlement, according to UNHCR. This country was the largest resettlement nation in 2022, resettling 47,600 people. However, while many praise the work done by Canada and its refugee agencies, advocates believe there is more work to be done.
Summer set to be sweltering for most of the country: Environment Canada
It’s time to break out the sunscreen and air conditioning; this summer is expected to be a scorcher, according to Environment Canada.
MP files 'official grievance' after Taylor Swift announces new tour dates with no Canadian cities
An Alberta MP is filing an 'official grievance' with the House of Commons calling on Taylor Swift to bring her Eras Tour to Canada.
MPs taking 'positive' steps towards House rising as early as tonight
The House of Commons is on the verge of rising for the summer, as early as tonight. Government House Leader Mark Holland said that with all sides seemingly ready to adjourn they are 'nearing the conclusion' of the spring sitting, but discussions are continuing on Parliament Hill as on when adjournment will happen.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon bridge fire spread to hard-to-reach utility cavity
The Saskatoon Fire Department says a fire that started in an encampment under the University Bridge has spread to a hard-to-reach utility cavity.
-
'A dream come true': Sask. man competes in PGA tour Canada tournament
Golfers from around the world are coming to Saskatchewan for a PGA Tour Canada tournament at the Elk Ridge Resort this week. For one Saskatoon man, competing in the Saskatchewan Open is a full circle moment.
-
Saskatoon celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day
Wanuskewin Heritage Park welcomed in hundreds of visitors, including 30 schools for National Indigenous Peoples Day.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba bus crash death toll climbs to 16 after victim dies in hospital
A woman injured in last week's crash between a minibus and a transport truck in Manitoba has died in hospital, bringing the death toll to 16.
-
New Winnipeg Costco clears hurdle at City Hall
Plans for a fourth Costco grocery store in Winnipeg passed the next step at Winnipeg City Hall.
-
'There's just sorrow:' Bus driver says rides must continue in wake of deadly crash
Doug Westhouse sits straight behind the wheel of a 12-passenger bus driving along a rural Manitoba highway waiting for the next call for a ride
Calgary
-
Calgary, Edmonton among Canadian cities targeted during RCMP crackdown on 3D-printed guns
RCMP confirm searches were executed in Calgary and Edmonton as part of a Canada-wide operation that saw hundreds of firearms seized, including dozens of 3D-printed guns.
-
Calgary youth charged in terrorism investigation
Alberta RCMP have arrested a Calgary youth as part of a terrorism investigation linked to the arrest of Zakarya Rida Hussein.
-
Suspect defaced Okotoks, Alta., rainbow crosswalk with white paint: RCMP
Mounties are looking for a suspect who they say poured white paint over the community's rainbow crosswalk last week.
Edmonton
-
Golf course in Whitecourt flooded: 'Golf pros aren't supposed to wear hip waders'
Damage is still being assessed but as much as 80 per cent of the Whitecourt Golf & Country Club is under water.
-
Liquor store robbery caught on camera, EPS searching for 3 thieves
Police in Edmonton released photos and a video Wednesday of three people robbing a liquor store last weekend.
-
UCP MLA-elect Jason Stephan misses swearing-in ceremony in favour of family trip
A UCP MLA who was demoted in 2021 for vacationing in Arizona despite a COVID-19 advisory is again being criticized for his travel timing.
Toronto
-
'Trip of a lifetime ruined': Air Canada passenger says he was bumped off flight at the last minute
The 'trip of a lifetime' for two Air Canada passengers came to a screeching halt after the airline bumped them off their flight right as they were boarding, with no apparent explanation.
-
Ontario man on the hook for $7,000 after Tesla damaged during test drive crash
An Ontario man says he was asked to pay $6,845 after a Tesla he was test driving was damaged in a hit-and-run.
-
'The leader who can deliver on the promise of Toronto': Tory endorses Ana Bailão in mayoral race
Former Toronto mayor John Tory has thrown a last minute endorsement to Ana Bailão in the city’s mayoral race, calling his former deputy mayor 'the best choice to lead this city forward and to bring it together everyday.'
Ottawa
-
Bodies of 2 pilots recovered after Chinook helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The pilot and co-pilot of a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147F Chinook helicopter died when the helicopter crashed in the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa, sources tell CTV News Ottawa.
-
Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandal
Bakery giant Canada Bread Co. has been fined $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing scheme that inflated the price of bread in Canada for years.
-
Here's why Orleans residents say there is a rat problem
Rats are a problem for many in Ottawa, but in one area in particular, people say it’s bad.
Vancouver
-
'Amazon should stay out of it': Unifor kicks off 1st-of-its-kind union drive in B.C.
British Columbia may soon be home to the first unionization of an Amazon facility in Canada.
-
2 suspects seen fleeing scene of B.C. Sikh leader's slaying, police say as they renew appeal for witnesses
Homicide investigators are renewing their appeal for information and witnesses to help advance their investigation into the slaying of a Sikh leader in Surrey, B.C.
-
Campfire ban lifted in Lower Mainland, other Coastal Fire Centre districts
The campfire ban that has been in place since June 8 has been lifted in parts of the province, starting at noon on Wednesday, BC Wildfire Service announced.
Montreal
-
'I don't want to end up in the streets': Montrealers struggle to find housing as July 1 approaches
July 1 — moving day — is fast approaching, and some families are worried they may find themselves homeless because of the shortage of apartments. One single mother says she's getting shunned by landlords because she has children.
-
Fete nationale fireworks postponed until autumn and winter due to Quebec fire ban
The ban on open-air fires, including fireworks, throughout the territory north of the St. Lawrence River means that the skies of many municipalities will not be lit up in a thousand colours this weekend for Saint-Jean-Baptiste/Fete nationale Day.
-
Girl, 10, home from the hospital after being hit by car, put in induced coma
A Montreal family is feeling enormous relief now that their 10-year-old girl is back home five weeks after she was seriously injured by a car that hit her while she was crossing a street in Lachine.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. judge finds man guilty of killing black bear and cub near Tofino
A British Columbia provincial court judge has found a Tofino man guilty of illegally killing a black bear and her cub, despite arguing he only shot one bear in self-defence.
-
Victoria charity's stolen e-bike recovered damaged in Topaz Park
A custom-built cargo e-bike that was stolen Tuesday morning from a Victoria charity has been recovered. The bike was found stripped of its electronics and other valuable parts in Topaz Park on Wednesday.
-
2 people dead, 2 injured in plane crash near Tofino, B.C.
Two people are dead and two others injured after a plane crash near the coast of Vancouver Island.
Atlantic
-
Source of noises heard during search for missing Titanic sub unknown
The U.S. Coast Guard says search crews have not yet located a missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic and do not know if underwater noises detected overnight are coming from the craft.
-
Heat warnings for northern New Brunswick; Venus and Mars in summer night sky
Hot summer days are ahead for the Maritimes and expected to continue into the start of the weekend.
-
Testing the limits: N.S. labs working through water test backlog due to wildfires
Many Nova Scotians are continuing to wait for well water test results, thanks to a surge in demand following the recent wildfires.
Northern Ontario
-
Drunk driving suspected in fatal Sudbury crash, charges pending
The investigation into a fatal crash on Skead Road in Greater Sudbury early Saturday morning is continuing and police say alcohol is believed to be a factor.
-
Rent-free for a year: Nightmare tenant victimizes North Bay couple
A husband and wife are sharing their unhappy story about the home they use as an income property in North Bay.
-
Sudbury Kinsmen looking for boost for home lottery, 50/50
The Kinsmen Club of Sudbury is hoping for a little boost in ticket sales ahead of the closing weekend for its 38th annual showcase home lottery and 50/50 draw.
Kitchener
-
'We needed to get him away from the car': How two women saved a man from a burning Corvette in Cambridge, Ont.
What started off as a normal Saturday morning quickly turned into the opposite for two women in Cambridge, Ont.
-
LRT marks four-year anniversary in Waterloo region
It's been four years since the launch of the largest project in the Region of Waterloo's history.
-
'Society should do better': Vape store owner speaks out after fourth break-in
The owner of Voodoo Vapes in Kitchener, Jay Field, is speaking out after his store was robbed Tuesday morning.