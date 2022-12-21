4 firefighters injured in Moose Jaw apartment fire

Four firefighters were injured while battling an early morning apartment fire in Moose Jaw on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were first called to the scene on 4th Avenue Northwest and Caribou Street around 3:15 a.m., according to the Moose Jaw Fire Department.

Three firefighters were treated on the scene for injuries and one was taken to hospital and released about four hours later, the fire department said.

When crews arrived, smoke and flames were visible from outside the building.

All residents of the building were accounted for and relocated to a place of comfort by the Red Cross.

Moose Jaw fire said it remained on the scene for nearly 12 hours.

With files from CTV News Regina's Luke Simard.

More details to come…