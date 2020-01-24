REGINA -- Four people were injured when a SUV and a train collided east of Balcarres on Thursday.

Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP responded to the crash at 4:30 p.m. The incident occurred north of Highway #10 at a railway crossing controlled by a stop sign.

The four men in the SUV were all injured and transported to hospital. One passenger was ejected from the SUV and transported to hospital in Regina.

RCMP says it will not release any details about their conditions.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

RCMP continues to investigate with the help of CN Police.