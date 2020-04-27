REGINA -- Police have charged two men and three women after a SWAT call on Robinson Street on Monday night.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Robinson Street around 5:15 p.m. after a man reported an assault and “threats on his life.” When police arrived, they found the injured man and learned there was another victim inside the home. There were also several guns, police say.

Both victims were treated by EMS at the scene.

Police say they were unable to negotiate with the suspects inside the home and SWAT, Crisis Negotiators and Canine Units were called to the area around 7:30 p.m. Residents were asked to “secure in place” during that time.

Police say they deployed tear gas into the home around 10 p.m. and eight people came out. Three of those people were arrested without charges.

Police also carried out a search warrant in the home around 2 a.m. and found a machete and ammunition.

A 27-year-old man, 24-year-old man, 23-year-old man, 18-year-old woman and 46-year-old man have all be charged with assault with a weapon.

They have all been released and are scheduled to appear in court on July 9.