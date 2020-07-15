REGINA -- Five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Saskatchewan on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 881.

In a release, the province said three of the new cases are in the central region, one is in the Saskatoon region and one is in the south.

There are currently 75 cases considered active.

Six additional people have recovered, bringing the totally number of recoveries in the province to 791.

In Saskatchewan, eight people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital. Six are receiving inpatient treatment and two are in the ICU.

To date there have been 339 cases in the far north, 200 in the Saskatoon area, 120 in the north, 85 in the Regina area, 84 in the south and 53 in the central region.

There have been 122 cases in people under 19, 310 in people ages 20 to 39, 271 in people ages 40 to 59, 153 are in people ages 60 to 79 and 25 are in people over 80.

Fifty-one per cent of cases are women and 49 per cent are men.

As of Wednesday, 15 Saskatchewan residents have died due to COVID-19.

The province has tested 76,694 people.

SWIFT CURRENT BUSINESSES POSSIBLY IMPACTED

People who visited several businesses in Swift Current have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

In a release, the SHA said people who tested positive for the virus on July 11 attended the following businesses between June 29 and July 9:

K Motel, Swift Current, June 29, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. & July 8, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Credit Union, Swift Current, July 4, multiple times

Dickson Agencies, Swift Current, July 4, multiple times

Lac Pelletier Regional Park Golf Course clubhouse, July 5, 3:45-4 p.m.

Great West Auto Electric Ltd (Bumper-to-Bumper), Swift Current, July 6 and July 7, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Walmart, Swift Current, July 7, 6:30-6:45 p.m.

Pioneer Co-op Grocery store, Swift Current, July 7, 5:20-5:50 p.m.

Canadian Tire, Swift Current, July 7, 7:50-8 p.m.

Canadian Tire, Swift Current, July 8, 12:30-1 p.m.

Cabri Co-op, July 9, 11-11:15 a.m.

Canadian Tire, Swift Current, July 10, unknown time.

Anyone who visited these businesses during the listed times are being encouraged to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. If symptoms develop, isolate and call 811.