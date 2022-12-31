5 Sask. provincial parks opening for winter activities

Five provincial parks around Saskatchewan will be open as of Jan. 1 for winter fun and enjoyment, including Echo Valley east of Regina.

“Here at Echo Valley what we’re doing is we’re trying to embrace the longest season that we truly have here in Saskatchewan and trying to offer as many activities as possible for residents as well as visitors to the province to be able to come and enjoy,” park manager Shelly MacLean said.

Echo Valley has its own Zamboni to help maintain an 800-metre lit-up ice skating loop that winds its way through the trees of Aspen Campground.

There is also plenty of fresh snow for snowshoe hikes. Snowshoes can be rented at the park’s visitor centre.

A new ninja warrior course with a 50-foot slackline and rock climbing wall is also available.

Kids off all ages are also able to try out the 100-foot zipline.

Saskatchewan Parks said it is encouraging people to enjoy the great outdoors throughout the winter months as a way to improve physical fitness and mental health.