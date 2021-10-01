REGINA -- Five schools in southwest Saskatchewan – including Swift Current Comprehensive High School – have moved to remote learning after COVID-19 outbreaks.

According to a notice posted on the Chinook School Division’s website, students in grades 9 to 12 at Swift Current Comprehensive High School, and all students at Hazlet School, Frontier School, Wymark School and Consul School have shifted online.

Swift Current Comprehensive High School will go back to the classroom Oct. 18, while the other four schools will return to in-person learning Oct. 12.