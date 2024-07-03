57th annual Legion Track and Field meet held in Regina

The 57th Annual Legion track and field camp got underway on Tuesday with a bagpiper leading the way onto Douglas Park Track.

An honour guard of Legion members paraded onto Douglas Park track in front of nearly 200 student athletes. The coed camp includes youth from age 13 to 17.

The athletes are sponsored by Royal Canadian legion branches from every corner of the province; both rural and urban.

The developmental track and field camp runs all week, and allows students to hone their skills in various sports.

The camp also allows students to try a sport that may not be available in their hometown, such as pole vaulting.

The first camp was founded by Legion members who were veterans of the Second World War.

“They had given up their youth, during World War Two, they had missed many opportunities to develop skills as athletes, to play, to have fun,” Sask Command President Carol Pedersen said.

“They wanted to make it different for the youth of today.”

Thirty six of these student athletes will be selected to compete in the Royal Canadian Legion National Track and field championships next month in Calgary.