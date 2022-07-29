6.4 kg of methamphetamine seized during Regina drug trafficking investigation: police

A Regina woman is facing several charges after more than 6.4 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized during a drug trafficking investigation.

Officers completed a vehicle stop in the east Regina on Wednesday where 1,480 grams of methamphetamine, MDMA, scales, packaging, and other evidence of drug trafficking was found, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

The passenger, a 40-year-old woman, was arrested. Following the arrest, a search warrant was executed at an east Regina home where officers found 4,930 grams of methamphetamine, $8,500 in cash, 25 grams of cocaine and a small amount of fentanyl.

The woman was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, possession of MDMA and proceeds of crime under $5,000.

She made her first court appearance on Thursday.