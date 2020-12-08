REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported six more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, making it the deadliest day in the province since the start of the pandemic. Health officials also reported 189 new infections in the province.

Saskatchewan health officials will provide details of the province’s plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday afternoon.

This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 264 (21.8 new cases per 100,000 population).

There are 4,663 active cases in the province with 279 new recoveries reported Tuesday.

There are 144 people in hospital; 117 people in inpatient care and 27 people in intensive care.

The new cases are located in:

Far Northwest (13)

Far Northeast (10)

Northwest (18)

North Central (30)

Northeast (Five)

Saskatoon (62)

Central West (Seven)

Central East (Four)

Regina (25)

Southwest (Four)

South Central (One)

Southeast (One)

3 new cases have pending residence information.

In Saskatchewan, 66 people have died of COVID-19 to date.

The SHA performed 2,359 tests on Monday.

SASK. TO PROVIDE MORE DETAILS ON VACCINE DISTRIBUTION

According to a tweet by Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, the provincial government will be providing a public briefing on the initial distribution of vaccines in the province on Tuesday.

“This will include details on the first phase of vaccine distribution and second phase planning scenarios for the wide availability of vaccines in Saskatchewan,” the tweet read.

The Premier said as soon as vaccines are approved and delivered by the federal government, the province will be ready for immediate distribution to Saskatchewan people.