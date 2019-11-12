REGINA -- Police have identified the victim of a homicide last week as 61-year-old Paul Richard Brule.

Brule was found dead in the 1800 block of St. John Street on Nov. 7.

Police say they have notified Brule's family, who asked for extra time to make sure Brule's extended family was aware of his death.

Douglas James Fletcher, 60, has been charged with manslaughter in connection to Brule's death. He was arrested on Nov. 8 and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.