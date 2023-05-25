68 % of Sask.'s 2023 crop now seeded: crop report

Saskatchewan producers have 68 percent of the 2023 crop in the ground, according to the latest provincial crop report for May 16-23.

A news release from the province said the five year average for this time of year is 76 percent.

Seeding progress is furthest along in the northwest region at 84 percent, followed by the west-central region at 81 percent, the northeast at 76 percent, the southwest at 73 percent, the east-central region at 58 percent and the southeast at 51 percent.

Producers continue to struggle with excess moisture in the southeast and east-central regions, a news release said.

Over the past week, the province said the Rosetown and Livelong areas received the most amounts of rain with 21 millimetres (mm), followed by the Kenaston region with 15 mm and the Hafford and Hazenmore areas with 10 mm.

Crops that were seeded early have begun to emerge and are looking good the province said.

“Producers are reporting that crop development is around 70 percent normal for spring cereals, oilseed and pulses,” a news release said.

Crop damage reported last week was due to minor flooding, light frosts, drought conditions and flea beetles, according to the province.

The province is also asking producers to be vigilant about fire risk and to have fire prevention equipment readily available.

A complete crop report can be read here.

More to come…