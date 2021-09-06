REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 393 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing active cases in the province to 3,252.

There was one new death reported Monday. To date, 612 Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 346, or 28.7 new cases per 100,000 people. This is the highest seven-day average reported in Saskatchewan to date, toppling the previous record on Jan. 11 with 26.5.

The province reported 260 additional recoveries.

One hundred forty-five Saskatchewan residents are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, with 27 in intensive care. One-hundred and three hospitalized patients are not fully vaccinated.

Monday’s new cases are located in the Far Northwest (25), Far Northeast (23), Northwest (65), North Central (64), Northeast (31), Saskatoon (97), Central West (four), Central East (10), Regina (11), Southwest (15), South Central (13) and Southeast (10) zones and 25 new cases have pending locations.

Saskatchewan healthcare workers delivered 1,006 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines and 623 more people became fully vaccinated.

The government said a total of 12,460 COVID-19 cases have been identified as variants of concern.

Of those cases, 10,100 have been whole-genome sequenced; 7,123 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 2,493 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 474 are Gamma (P.1), and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).

COVID-19 EXPOSURE REPORTED AT MOOSE JAW RESTAURANT

The Saskatchewan Health Authority reported an increased COVID-19 exposure at a restaurant in Moose Jaw.

All individuals who were at Brown Socialhouse located at 11 River St. W. in Moose Jaw during the listed days and times should immediately self-isolate for 14 days from their date of attendance at this location unless fully vaccinated.