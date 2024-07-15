Assault call leads to firearm charges against 4 Regina teens, aged 14-17

A group of Regina teens are facing several charges after police responded to an assault call early Saturday morning.

On July 13 at around 3:40 a.m., officers were called to a home on Britton Bay to investigate a complaint of assault. Police entered a home in the area and found four teen boys in possession of a gun.

The teens were arrested and identified. The recovered weapon turned out to be a sawed-off rifle.

One of the accused was charged with possessing a firearm.

Four teens, two 14-year-olds, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old are jointly charged with possessing a restricted firearm with ammunition, possessing a firearm knowing it’s unauthorized and carelessly storing a firearm.

The 17-year-old accused faces additional charges including possessing a firearm contrary to prohibition order, possessing ammunition contrary to prohibition order, and failure to comply with disposition.

All four teens made their first appearance in provincial court on July 15.