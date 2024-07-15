REGINA
Regina

    Innovation Sask. hands out more than $500K in nuclear research funding at U of R

    A University of Regina sign is seen in this file photo. A University of Regina sign is seen in this file photo.
    Research of nuclear energy and subatomic physics in Saskatchewan is getting a boost, with new funding for two projects at the University of Regina (U of R).

    Through Innovation Saskatchewan’s ISF (Innovation and Science Fund) a total of more than $580,000 was pledged for new research into nuclear energy, subatomic physics and high performance computing in nuclear science.

    Of those funds, $200,000 will go towards the Small Modular Reactors (SMR’s) Fuel Corrosion Laboratory led by Dr. Arthur Situm.

    According to the province, the project will study ways of preventing rust and other damage in materials used to protect nuclear fuel in SMRs. The project will also provide opportunities for advanced training in SMR technology.

    “Multi-scale studies of the nuclear medium” led by Dr. Gojko Vuljanic will receive $83,109 through the fund.

    The research is intended to accelerate nuclear science leadership in Canada while also helping develop technologies such as computational accelerators — much need to expedite calculations related to AI and supercomputing.

    The largest cost of the three — $300,000 — goes to the Solenoidal Large Intensity Device (SoLID), which remains one of the world’s most powerful microscopes, and the Heavy Gas Cherenkov (HGC) Detector led by Dr. Garth Huber.

    The funding will be used to help construct and test components of the HGC — which acts as a critical piece of SoLID.

    The SoLID project is a collaboration of 300 members from more than 70 institutions in 13 countries.

    The Government of Saskatchewan says the investments will leverage the research presence of the U of R in subatomic physics as well as nuclear energy and science.

    With that, the province hopes to further Saskatchewan’s ability to attract and retain qualified researchers and train the next generation of scientists in the province.

    "Many of the world's most significant advancements in renewable energy, medicine and defence have stemmed from research in subatomic physics and nuclear energy,” U of R President Dr. Jeff Keshen said.

    “The Government of Saskatchewan's support positions our researchers as leaders in innovation, working to ensure a better quality of life both provincially and nationally. Their discoveries will be crucial to a strong and sustainable future for Saskatchewan."

    ISF matches federal funding dollars for projects from Saskatchewan’s post-secondary and research institutions.

    Innovation Saskatchewan has provided $18 million in ISF funding for projects since 2018.

