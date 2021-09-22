REGINA -- Briercrest College in Caronport reported 71 total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed as of Monday, including 62 active.

The college was declared an outbreak site by the Saskatchewan Health Authority on Sept. 13.

According to the most recent update posted to the school's website on Monday, 61 of the students will have completed their isolation by Sunday.

Briercrest Christian Academy, the high school portion of the campus, has three active cases.

Vaccinations were not required to attend Briercrest according to its 2021 Re-Open Plan, but all faculty, staff and students had to receive a test. A mobile testing clinic on-campus on Sept. 7 that found eight positive results.

Close contacts of the cases "who volunteered the information that they received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine" were instructed to monitor for symptoms and isolate immediately and get tested should they appear. Those who volunteered that they recieved only one dose or no vaccine were instructed to isolate immediately and seek testing.

Isolation accommodations were given to students who were unable to isolate on their own.

Masks are now required in all indoor public spaces on-campus, in line with the provincial public health order.