71 reports of stolen vehicles in Regina in November: RPS

The Regina Police Service (RPS) received 71 reports of stolen vehicles in the month of November, with more than half of those happening because the suspect had access to the vehicle keys.

In 33 cases, the victims reported that their keys were in the ignition or inside the vehicle and in 13 cases, the keys were reported lost or stolen, according to a release from RPS.

RPS said it understands the need to warm up a vehicle as the weather gets colder, but is reminding residents to help reduce the incidents of auto theft by staying diligent.

RPS reminds drivers to always lock their vehicles and take their keys with them, even when the vehicle is parked on their property. Don’t leave the car running, even for a few minutes, as someone will see this as an opportunity, according to RPS.

If possible, use a remote starter to warm up the vehicle. If not, drivers should either stay with the car while it’s warming or have a spare key to lock the doors.

RPS say a device like a steering wheel lock would also provide a deterrent to thieves.

If anyone sees any suspicious behaviour, they are asked to call RPS at 306-777-6500.