Saskatchewan has confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 716.

In a release Friday, the province said seven of the new cases are in the far north, while one is in Saskatoon.

Of the 716 reported cases, 67 are considered active.

There were no new recoveries reported on Friday.

The far north region continues to see the most reported cases to date with 292. There have been 185 in Saskatoon, 112 in the north, 80 in Regina, 33 in the south and 12 in the central region.

People under the age of 19 make up 106 cases, 247 are 20 to 39, 222 are 40 to 59, 120 are 60-79 and 21 are over 80.

Fifty-two per cent of cases are in women and 48 per cent of cases are in men.

The province has performed 58,611 tests to date.

SASK. RETURNS TO SCHOOL

The Government of Saskatchewan has released guidelines for the safe return to in-person classes in the Fall.

The Primary and Secondary Educational Institution Guidelines were developed with leadership from Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab and with input from the Response Planning Team.

During Thursday's press conference, Dr. Shahab said the back to school plan has been based on the “best expert evidence” and successful reopening plans in other countries around the world.

“Schools have been asked to increase sanitation measures and continue to promote proper hygiene practices. This includes the availability of hand sanitizer wherever possible, establishing clear protocols for bringing supplementary school materials such as backpacks and school supplies in and out of schools, and planning for minimized contact among students and staff as much as possible,” the province said in a news release.