96% of Sask.'s 2023 crop now seeded, according to report

Saskatchewan producers have 96 per cent of the 2023 crop in the ground, up from 89 per cent last week, according to the province’s latest crop report for May 30 to June 5.

That number is just slightly behind the five-year average of 97 per cent from 2018 to 2022, according to a news release from the province.

Producers in the west-central part of the province have 99 per cent of their crop seeded, and 98 per cent is complete in the northeast and northwest regions. The southwest part of the province has 96 per cent completed, and 94 per cent is done in the east-central and southeast regions.

Heat and moisture in the province has supported crop development, the release said.

Crop damage was due to widespread storms, flooding, hail, wind damage, as well as heat and drought, and insects including grasshoppers, flea beetles, and gophers.

Sara Tetland, ministry of agriculture, said the crops for the most part are still fairly young and are able to bounce back from hail and wind damage a bit better.

“So we might see some damage out In the field from the hail or from the wind, but for the most part, crops are able to grow through that and there shouldn’t be too large of a yield penalty due to those storms. It kind of depends what stage the crop is at,” she said.

The producers are now busy finishing the seeding, spraying, checking crops, picking rocks, and moving cattle to pasture.

- With files from CTV News Regina's Katy Syrota