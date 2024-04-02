REGINA
Regina

    • 'A great accomplishment': Historic win sinks in for Saskatchewan curling team

    For the second year in a row, Team Saskatchewan won the the Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championship.

    It is a historic win for Skip, Gil Dash and Third, Marie Wright, as well as the coach, Lorraine Arguin. Together they have now won the national championship an unprecedented five times.

    There is an added feeling of accomplishment because they did it in their home province.

    “I’m feeling pretty excited because getting that fifth champion[ship] and getting it at home in front of your crowd, your family and friends,” Wright said.

    The win is especially significant for Arguin, who has decided to retire from coaching after the curling season.

    “We’re happy to get five golds. We’ve been in five finals and we won five times, that’s a great accomplishment,” she said.

    Moose Gibson, the team’s second has been a part of four winning national teams.

    The 2024 Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championship was held in Moose Jaw from March 24-30. Eleven teams competed in the event.

    Team Sask. played two games a day. They say being at home in Saskatchewan allowed for a better rest which helped their overall play.

    Wright hopes the win inspires others in the province to take up wheelchair curling.

    “I didn’t think I would ever like curling, and the first time on the ice you fall in love with it. Come out and give it a try,” she said.

    With the retirement of Arguin, it is possible Team Sask. may look different next year. 

