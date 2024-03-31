Team Saskatchewan takes gold at 2024 Wheelchair Curling Championship

In front of a packed crowd at the Moose Jaw Curling Centre, Team Saskatchewan won the Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championship for the second time in as many years.

The team, consisting of Gill Dash, Marie Wright, Moose Gibson, Sheryl Pederson and coach Lorraine Arguin, defeated Team Newfoundland and Labrador in a 7-6 extra end final on Saturday.

“The team played great today. They played great all week,” Dash said in a Curling Canada news release. “Each game out here this week wasn’t easy and that’s how this sport is. It was a pretty level playing field across the provinces. You gotta just keep fighting and have resilience and get through it.”

Dash also won a silver medal this year as second on Team Canada at the 2024 World Wheelchair Curling Championship.

Team Sask. began the match with hammer and scored one in the opening end and added a stolen point in the second.

Fast forward to the seventh end – Dash was heavy on his draw but managed to score a single to widen Saskatchewan’s lead by three.

In a stunning comeback, Team Newfoundland and Labrador scored three to send the match to an extra end after tying 6-6.

However, Team Saskatchewan answered under pressure to score one and secure the gold medal victory.

For Dash, Wright and Arguin, the win marks their fifth gold medal – securing the record for most wins at the Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championship.

“It’s really cool to get that fifth one in from of your home crowd,” Wright, who lives in Moose Jaw, said in the news release. “I have seven grandchildren here today so it’s really fun to see that. Today we did it for our coach, Lorraine. She’s the best coach in the world. She’s retiring after this year and we’re going to miss her a lot.”

“We did it for her.”

The 2024 championship marked the second consecutive championship held in Moose Jaw.

Next year’s championship will take place April 25 to May 4 in a yet to be announced location.