'A great opportunity': Yorkton students learn ins and outs of energy efficiency

Yorkton, Sask. -

Grade 7 students at Columbia School in Yorkton were given the rundown on energy efficiency in homes Friday.

The students attended SaskEnergy’s “Smarter Science Better Buildings” event, which is in its 10th year running at Western Development Museums (WDM) in Saskatchewan.

Six interactive displays are moved from WDM to WDM, which allow students hands on learning for stations such as home building materials, water, net zero homes, lighting and appliances, solar energy and retrofitted homes.

“It’s so important to kids. The ability to learn about energy efficiency, especially within the province, and learning about what natural gas can offer to us in the future — it’s just a great opportunity for kids to learn,” said SaskEnergy customer solutions leader, Joey Werapitiya.

“At this stage of development and education, it’s just a great point to learn that information.”

Students also had the opportunity to learn about modern homes’ energy efficiency versus a settler home from centuries ago.

For the students, it was knowledge they appreciated.

“It’s not what I expected,” said student Scarlett Krawetz. “It’s kind of cool to learn how it breaks down in different ways … it’s actually kind of cool we were given the privilege of [learning] this.”

The event runs for a half-day for students, split between the interactive displays and activities within the museum.