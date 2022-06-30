A little bit of everything on tap for first long weekend of summer in Sask.

Summer is officially here as the first long weekend of the season approaches. The last week has been filled with active summer weather and heading into the weekend the story isn’t much different.

Lots of sun and seasonal temperatures are on tap, but there is also the risk once again of some active weather heading into the evenings.

On Friday, clear conditions dominate in southern Saskatchewan with sunny skies and heating early in the day.

The risk of isolated thunderstorms is set to begin in the afternoon and evening for portions of the province draping all the way Meadow Lake down to Estevan and everything southwest of those.

Currently, it just looks as though they will be exactly that – non-severe and isolated. However, there is a higher risk of severe thunderstorms around the Lloydminster area and towards Kindersley where larger hail, heavy rain and gusting winds look to be the main hazards and those could start early in the afternoon.

There is also the potential that some of that severe storm activity will move towards Outlook and Rosetown. However, it could just as easily stay on the Alberta side of the border.

On Saturday, once again the day will start with mainly a mix of sun and cloud. Heading into the afternoon and evening it looks like an impulse will bring scattered showers as well as the risk of thunderstorms throughout the southern prairies.

Convective development looks to be mainly south of the border into Montana and the Dakotas, but also reaches up into southern Saskatchewan. Currently, it looks like the areas we are watching the closest are any areas south or on the TransCanada, particularly Swift Current to Assiniboia to Estevan.

Regardless, most of southern Saskatchewan will see a few millimetres of rain on Saturday.

To finish off the Canada Day long weekend, temperatures will be close to seasonal once again on Sunday.

Things are a bit more settled with a mix of sun and cloud expected for the Regina, Moose Jaw and Assiniboia areas.

Elsewhere, two areas are worth watching when it comes to rain. The southeast and southcentral as a system moves through and the extreme southwest Saskatchewan.

Both areas are looking for more rain, and an isolated lightning strike should not be ruled out.

Remember, that any severe weather can be dangerous with hazards like lightning, rain, gusting winds and hail, and in severe storms tornadoes.

Keep an eye on the sky and seek shelter if there is severe weather in your area.