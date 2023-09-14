'A man's gotta eat': Trailer Park Boys' star Patrick Roach coming to Regina for Cheeseburger Picnic Comedy Tour

Enjoyers of cheeseburgers, trailer park shenanigans and big hairy guts will be sure to have their fill at The Exchange this November.

Randy’s Cheeseburger Picnic is coming to the Queen City Nov. 24.

Based on the well-known character from the Canadian mockumentary series Trailer Park Boys, Patrick Roach will perform for an hour and a half long show, full of stand up routines, silly contests and some classic Randy punchlines.

The stop is just one part of a cross Canada tour for the always shirtless, assistant trailer park supervisor.

The tour officially begins Oct. 12 in Edmonton, Alta. before finishing in Kitchener, Ont. on Dec. 7.

Trailer Park Boys centres on the misadventures of Julian, Ricky and Bubbles – three petty criminals who live in the fictional Sunnyvale Trailer Park in Nova Scotia.

“The boys” work to make money from illegal deeds while evading the law, with their plans always being interfered with by the vindictive, alcoholic trailer park supervisor Jim Lahey with his assistant and romantic partner Randy.

Trailer Park Boys ran for 12 seasons from 2001-2008 on Showtime and from 2014-2018 on Netflix. The series spawned three films; Trailer Park Boys: The Movie, Countdown to Liquor Day and Don’t Legalize It.

Ticket prices and other details for Randy’s Cheeseburger Picnic shows in both Regina and Saskatoon can be found here.