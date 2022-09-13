A province in transition: Saskatchewan continues to mourn the Queen's passing while embracing a new King
It’s a day many knew would come eventually, but Queen Elizabeth’s II death has still left many in mourning and embracing change that few in this lifetime have experienced, with a new King taking over.
Plans and protocol all came to fruition with the official death announcement, which includes Saskatchewan as well.
Saskatchewan’s Chief of Protocol Jason Quilliam, spoke with CTV Morning Live Regina on Tuesday and said plans for this event have been in place for some time.
“Well it was a shock, I think everybody has been able to put those plans we have into place,” he said.
“For example flags at all government buildings have been placed at half-mast and they’ll be that way until the day of the funeral. We also have books of condolences set up at Government House and the Saskatchewan Legislature, as well as online and certainly at the city halls in Saskatoon and in Regina.”
Quilliam also said that inside the legislature there are black ribbons with a bow on portraits of the late Queen.
Over the years Queen Elizabeth II made six visits to Saskatchewan, five of those as the Queen.
“Canada was a place that she visited the most and certainly there was a great love of Canada,” Quilliam said.
The Queen’s first visit to Saskatchewan as Queen came in 1959 when she crisscrossed all of Canada by train and covered 15,000 miles over 45 days.
Quilliam said they also certainly expect the King to make a visit to Canada at some point in time.
“We certainly expect so, of course Her Majesty’s visits were curtailed around 2010 as her ability to travel was less but we certainly expect His Majesty to be travelling.”
