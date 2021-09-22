REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan reported 426 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 25 per cent of cases reported in children under 12.

Approximately 38 per cent of new cases are in people under 19-years-old. The province reported five additional deaths.

Of those new cases, 340 were not vaccinated individuals, while 12 were partially vaccinated and 74 were fully vaccinated.

There are 265 people are in hospital, marking the fourth consecutive day the province has exceeded its hospitalization record. According to data from the province, 201 of those are not fully vaccinated.

ICU admissions remained at 54.

Currently, there are 4,705 cases are considered active.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases was 467, or 38.8 new cases per 100,000 residents.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (15), Far North East (22), North West (60), North Central (29), North East (seven), Saskatoon (91), Central West (14), Central East (42), Regina (64), South West (14), South Central (16), South East (26) zones and 26 new cases have pending residence information.

There were 2,882 new reported vaccine doses and 1,592 more people who became fully vaccinated.