REGINA
Regina

    • A wooly good day: Sask Parks recruit new landscaping experts

    Fifty sheep took a bite out of invasive species on Saturday. (Hallee Mandryk / CTV News) Fifty sheep took a bite out of invasive species on Saturday. (Hallee Mandryk / CTV News)
    Condie Nature Refuge -

    Fifty sheep were hired to take a bite out of invasive species on Saturday at Condie Nature Refuge. 

    Dead trees, as well as Kentucky bluegrass and smooth bromegrass were on the menu for the sheep. 

    "They are not picky eaters is what it comes down to. They are what you’d call browsers so that leaves the twigs, they’ll eat leafy spurge. They’ll do all of that. They’re fairly hardy and they’re easy to move around,” Josef Buttigieg, owner of Fenek farms, said. 

    These fluffy friends will graze portions of the land in several provincial parks throughout the summer.

    Condie Nature Refuge is located about 20 minutes northwest of Regina

