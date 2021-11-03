'Act of violence': Sask. Nurses Union reacts to anti-vaccination signs at Yorkton hospital

REGINA -

The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) says recent anti-vaccination signs placed on windows and doors at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre are “demoralizing” to healthcare workers.

“It’s a horrible act by very ignorant, uninformed people,” said SUN president Tracy Zambory.

These terrible signs were placed on windows & doors at the Yorkton Hospital. Not only is this information completely false, it is hurtful, disrespectful, & demoralizing for health workers who are giving their all (& have been for over 20 months). This must stop! #Sask #skpoli pic.twitter.com/ZwtSEIwgkO — SUNnurses (@SUNnurses) November 3, 2021

The signs are addressed to all medical practitioners, doctors and nurses. They state healthcare workers will be put “on trial for war crimes and held accountable.”

Zambory says she found out about the signs Tuesday night after a local nurse sent her a text message.

“They felt violated,” Zambory said.

“It was an act of violence on their psyche and on their morale.”

After 20 months working on the frontlines during the pandemic, Zambory says these types of acts add to the stress of the job.

“It has a very deep, negative impact on their own ability to feel good about what they are doing,” she said.

Zambory is encouraging Yorkton residents to show their support and go out of their way to thank healthcare workers.

She has also called on the region’s MLA Greg Ottenbreit to “publicly denounce” the signs and meet with Yorkton’s healthcare workers.