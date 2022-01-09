Active cases in Sask. continue to rise

The province reported a new record for active cases on Sunday, with the count rising to 7,418.

Yesterday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority reported 6,897 active cases in the province.

On Sunday, 1,099 new cases were reported by the province.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (seven), Far North East (two), North West (11), North Central (25), North East (20), Saskatoon (361), Central West (27), Central East (60), Regina (285), South West (54), South Central (35) and South East (133) zones and 79 new cases have pending residence information. An additional 14 Saskatchewan residents who tested positive out-of-province were added to the final count.

There are 119 people in hospital related to COVID-19, including 13 people in intensive care. Of those 119 in hospital, 45 per cent were not fully vaccinated.

Fifty-nine of the 106 inpatient residents are in hospital with a COVID-19-related illness, 36 are incidental, asymptomatic infections, and 11 have not yet been determined. Of the 13 in ICU, 10 are for a COVID-19-related illness and two are incidental, asymptomatic infections.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 775, or 64.3 new cases per 100,000 people.

There were 574 new recoveries reported by the province on Sunday.

Health care professionals administered 1,968 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.