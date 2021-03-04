REGINA -- Adam Taniskishayinew plead guilty to manslaughter in the death of Denny Jimmy, Court of Queen's Bench confirmed to CTV News on Thursday morning.

Taniskishayinew was originally charged with second-degree murder following the death of 30-year-old Jimmy in June of 2019.

He will be back in court on Wednesday, Mar. 10 at 10 a.m. for his sentencing submission.

On June 11, 2019, police were called to a single vehicle crash near 5th Avenue and Lindsay Street. A man, later identified as Jimmy, was declared dead at the scene.