An advisory committee responsible for dividing the millions of dollars donated to the Humboldt Broncos has released its recommendations for how much each victim should receive.

The April 6 crash killed 16 people and injured 13 others. A GoFundMe page launched immediately after the crash raised more than $15 million.

On Thursday, the advisory committee released its final recommendation for the best way to allocate the funds. It’s recommending the families of the 16 people killed should receive $525,000 each. The 13 survivors should receive $475,000, according to the committee.

That total includes $50,000 that was distributed as an interim payment to each of the families and survivors back in July. Darren Duell, president and treasurer of the Humboldt Broncos Memorial Fund Inc., suggested the interim payments to help the families deal with travel costs, time off of work and other issues.

In an affidavit issued on Thursday, Duell said any remaining funds will be divided amongst the crash survivors equally.

The funds collected were handed over to the courts in May. Saskatchewan is the only province in Canada that has legislation to deal with handing out funds through a public appeal.

This committee was only handling funds collected through the GoFundMe page. The Broncos received an additional $1.5 million in donations from people around the world.

The application for this final approval is scheduled to be heard at Saskatoon Court of Queen’s Bench on Nov. 28.