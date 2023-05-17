Air quality statement issued as wildfire smoke drifts across Saskatchewan

Most of Saskatchewan woke up to the smell of smoke Wednesday morning as the effects of burning wildfires in northwestern Canada made their way south.

As a result, Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for the majority of the province, warning of the health risks that people could face from smoke inhalation.

“With that smoke, the air quality health index has risen quite high and that is into the dangerous category,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Terri Lang.

Wildfire smoke can travel thousands of kilometres, according to Lang. She said the drifting smoke is from wildfires burning in the northern parts of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and the Northwest Territories.

A shift in winds is the reason why southern Saskatchewan is now seeing the haze.

“As soon as the winds switched to the northwest direction that’s when all the smoke from the northwest came in behind that cold front,” Lang said.

“If the winds were to stay out of the southeast we wouldn’t have seen any [smoke].”

Lang said it is more common to see this type of smoke advisory in late-summer, but not in mid-May.

“To see it this early in the year is quite disconcerting,” she said.

Due to the air quality advisory, schools across the province took a cautious approach with many moving to indoor recess and limiting outside activities such as physical education and outdoor education.

“We are doing what we can to keep everyone safe,” said Regina Catholic School Division spokesperson, Twylla West.

“We will move indoors, anything we can and cancel or postpone anything we can’t. Safety is always the first priority for us.”

Canada Post issued a yellow delivery service alert for the entire province on Wednesday, which means mail delivery could be delayed due to poor air quality.

A red delivery service alert has been issued for areas under wildfire risks and evacuation orders including Buffalo Narrows, Patuanauk, Beauval Clearwater and Ile-a-la-Crosse.

According to Environment Canada, northern Saskatchewan is receiving some helpful weather, including cooler temperatures and higher humidity, to help combat the wildfires.

Although, Lang said precipitation is not in the forecast.

As for the smoke, air quality is expected to improve by Thursday. But Lang said wildfire smoke is extremely hard to forecast.

“There is always going to be some smoke kind of floating around but it should get better and then it will probably get worse again on the weekend,” Lang said.

HEALTH RISKS

Lung Saskatchewan is warning residents of the risks they face when breathing in the smoky air.

Jill Hubick, a certified respiratory educator with Lung Saskatchewan, said anyone can feel the effects of wildfire smoke inhalation regardless of their health.

Some symptoms include a heavy chest, headache and allergy-like symptoms including irritated eyes, nose and throat.

Children, seniors and people with pre-existing conditions such as lung disease, asthma and COPD, are at a greater risk.

“If you’re experiencing something called respiratory distress you need to seek medical attention immediately,” Hubick said.

However, there are preventative measures people can take to protect themselves.

“The number one thing we can do is move indoors and when we’re indoors keep your windows and patio doors closed up,” she said.

Residents should turn the recirculation setting on in their car and on their air conditioners to avoid drawing smoky air inside, Hubick added.

If people have to go outside, she said residents should take breaks often to come indoors and consider wearing an N95 mask.

“It won’t protect you completely but it will help protect your lungs from some of the larger particles in the air,” Hubick said.

You can find more information on the air quality alert and health risks here.