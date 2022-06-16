Airline Swoop launches service in Regina

Low-cost airline Swoop is launching service in Regina with routes to three Canadian cities.

Swoop will be offering service to and from Winnipeg, Edmonton and Toronto, with two flights per week per route.

The first Swoop flight arrived in Regina at 8 a.m. on Thursday, flying in from Edmonton.

“We are very, very excited to be here, as you’ve just seen there is a tremendous interest I believe here in the community. I think there is tremendous pent up demand, people are really, really excited to start travelling again,” Bert Vanderstege, Swoop’s head of commercial and finance, said.

Regina Airport Authority president and CEO James Bogusz said the new routes represent more than 1,100 departing seats in Regina per week.

The carrier also launched its service in Saskatoon on Wednesday.