Alberta clipper prompts southern Sask. blizzard warnings, highway closures

FILE - Snowy conditions on Highway 1 between Regina and Moose Jaw are seen in this image taken on Nov. 17, 2021. (Courtesy: RCMP) FILE - Snowy conditions on Highway 1 between Regina and Moose Jaw are seen in this image taken on Nov. 17, 2021. (Courtesy: RCMP)

Regina Top Stories