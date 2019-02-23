

CTV Regina





Saskatchewan Lacrosse held an all-girls training camp for the first time in the province on Saturday.

Players between the ages of six and 36 gathered at the Regina YMCA Saturday afternoon to learn the game.

While the sport is growing in popularity, girls are currently playing on teams with boys if they want to play competitively.

“Normally what would happen is the females would just join in with the males, but what we are trying to do is empower the girls to be able to come out, feel confident going into the tryouts and have some experience before the tryout happen,” said Darcy Ratt from Saskatchewan Lacrosse.

Saskatchewan Lacrosse said its goal is to eventually see an all-girls lacrosse team in the province.