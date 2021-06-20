REGINA -- All public health restrictions – including the mask mandate and gathering limits – will be lifted in Saskatchewan on July 11.

The province made the announcement Sunday as 70 per cent of people age 18 and older have their first dose of the vaccine and 69 per cent of all residents 12 and older have their first shot.

"As we are now so close to the final threshold, we are able to announce that Step 3 will be fully implemented on Sunday, July 11," Premier Scott Moe said in a press release. "We are able to make this announcement because so many Saskatchewan residents have done their part by getting vaccinated, so I'd like to say thanks to Saskatchewan people.”

