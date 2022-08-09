Amber Alert for two Sask. children extended into South Dakota
An Amber Alert issued on Monday for two Saskatchewan children has been extended into South Dakota.
Saskatchewan RCMP said evidence uncovered during the investigation suggests that seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts are in South Dakota, along with their mother, 45-year-old Leah Potts, and her common law partner 50-year-old Benjamin Martin Moore of Eastend, Sask.
South Dakota authorities sent out a state-wide Amber Alert at 11:05 CDT on Tuesday night.
RCMP said it is working closely with American law enforcement to locate the children, their mother and Moore.
Speaking Tuesday, RCMP said Moore has a history of sexual offences against children and vulnerable persons, and has been convicted of sexual interference and possession of child pornography.
An Amber Alert was issued for the two children at the request of Shaunavon RCMP at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Monday.
“We believe that Luna and Hunter are in danger in the presence of Benjamin Moore and we want to locate them as quickly as possible to ensure they’re brought home safely,” Chief Superintendent Tyler Bates of the Saskatchewan RCMP’s South District said during the press conference.
Shaunavon RCMP was asked to assist the Ministry of Social Services with an investigation into allegations surrounding Moore. Before police could question him, Moore, the two children and their mother had vacated their residence, RCMP said. Authorities visited the home in Eastend on Aug. 2 but it had already been vacated.
“We do believe that they are all together and that they vacated the residence. The circumstances with respect to how they vacated the residence are very much a matter of ongoing investigation at this juncture,” Bates said.
The ministry then sought an apprehension order for the children, resulting in the Amber Alert being issued.
“Ultimately, when an apprehension order and a request for an apprehension order was made and provided by the ministry of social services, that certainly set the wheels, the issuance of the Amber Alert,” he said.
RCMP said Moore failed to report a change of main or secondary residence to the registration centre, as required by the sex offender information registry act.
As a result, Moore has been charged and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Moore was previously charged and convicted of sexually touching a young child under the age of 16 and possessing child pornography in June 2009, according to provincial court records.
Court records show he was sentenced to two years at the Saskatchewan Federal Penitentiary in Prince Albert for those convictions.
Bates said they are aware that Moore goes by many names or aliases, including Hawk Smith, and Ben Scutchings.
“We thought the public needs that information because ultimately if he identifies himself as one of those aliases, that might be helpful information,” he said.
They may be travelling in a 2015 dark blue Chevy Equinox, Alberta license plate CGC2492.
“The most serious step that we can take with respect to locating children who are in danger is an Amber Alert,” Bates said. “We’re going to continue to provide information relative to their whereabouts."
Bates said residents in Saskatchewan should still be on the lookout.
“In terms of their potential return to Saskatchewan, or Canada for that matter, that’s entirely within the realm of possibility,” he said.
Following the alert, RCMP said an individual reported an incident involving Moore to police.
“We are encouraging anyone else who may have been a victim of Benjamin Moore to file a report with the police,” Bates said.
“We take these matters seriously and we want to ensure survivors are supported.”
Bates said so far, they have received a number of tips relating to the ongoing investigation.
“Our provincial investigative teams have taken carriage of the investigation and they’re following up on all information as it’s received,” he said.
Bates said their priority right now is to locate the children and their mother.
“We believe those children are in grave danger and that’s our priority. We’re exhausting and we’re looking at all investigative avenues to locate them,” he said.
RCMP is asking anyone who sees Luna, Hunter, Leah Potts or Benjamin Moore, or have information regarding their whereabouts, to contact 911 immediately or 1-877-SOAMBER (762-6237) in Canada. For the United States, you can report information to 911 or by calling 1-306-780-5563.
