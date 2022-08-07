Amber Alert issued for two-year-old allegedly abducted in Regina

An Amber Alert was issued for two-year-old Holdan Keewatin Sunday afternoon, after the Regina Police Service (RPS) asked for public assistance in the search for the child.

Police believe the boy was abducted by his mother, 36-year-old Kerry Keewatin of Regina.

RPS officers were dispatched to a residence on the 1100 block of 13th Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

Police received a report that a woman was allegedly trying to remove her biological son, who she did not have custody of.

When police arrived on scene, the mother, Kerry Keewatin was gone along with her son, two-year-old Holdan.

RPS later learned that Kerry appeared at the Regina General Hospital with Holdan, however she left on foot shortly afterwards.

Holdan is described as three feet tall, weighing 30-35 pounds with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black and white horizontal striped outfit.

Kerry Keewatin is described as female, 36-years-old, Indigenous, five feet seven inches tall, weighing 140 lbs., with black, shoulder-length hair in a ponytail and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts, a blue medical mask and had bare feet.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Kerry or Holdan Keewatin, or sees a person matching their descriptions is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).