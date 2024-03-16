Annual Neil Squire Society's 'Princess Ball' returns to Regina

It was quite the fairy tale Saturday at the Conexus Arts Centre as all the classic storybook Princesses and Princes were in Regina for the 4th annual ‘Princess Ball.’

The event was hosted by the Neil Squire Society, a non-profit organization which raises funds for technology to get kids in school.

“Kids with any learning differences, we are able to provide them with technology from this fundraiser,” said Nikki Langdon, the prairie regional manager for the Neil Squire Society.

All of the money specifically goes into buying assistive technology kits for schools.

“We work with people with disabilities, that’s our mandate, that’s our passion,” added Langdon.

There was no age limit for those who attended the ball.

Besides raising funds, many of the attendees were able to get photos and autographs with the princesses and princes and also took home prizes and gift bags.