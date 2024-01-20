Annual smudge walk in Regina meant to bring awareness to drug crisis

A walk was held in Regina on Saturday in memory of those who died of drug misuse and to bring attention to the growing issue in Saskatchewan.

This was the third annual walk, which originally began in memory of Vernon Belanger who died of an overdose in 2021.

It has since expanded to include many others who have died in similar circumstances.

Organizers say they hope to begin conversations and try to break the stigma linked to addictions.

They also hope to bring attention to the importance of addictions and mental health services, as well as the harm reduction services.

“There are addictions out there and people have them and we need to support these people,” said Leah Kleisinger, a community outreach worker at the Queen City Wellness Pharmacy.

According to the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service, 484 people died of drug related deaths in 2023, the most in a year ever.

“There’s not an individual, there’s not a family you speak to across the city that hasn’t been touched by this crisis,” said Meara Conway, the MLA for Regina Elphinstone.

“Coming together in remembrance and having discussions around how we can change and improve this crisis is so important for people.

The walk comes days after the Saskatchewan government announced cuts for harm reduction measures, and placed additional measures on needle exchange programs.

“They’re leaving people out in the streets. We need to be forcing and implementing strategies to alleviate barriers and not provide more barriers,” said Kleisinger.

The two kilometre walk began at the Eagle Heart Centre, located at 1102 Angus St., ending at the Queen City Wellness Pharmacy, located at 1725 11th Ave.

At the end of the walk, a meal was held at the pharmacy for everyone who participated.