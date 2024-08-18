Apartment building blaze quickly contained, Regina fire says

A fire at an apartment building in Lakeview Centre was quickly controlled according to Regina Fire.

Just after 10 a.m. on Sunday, city fire crews responded to a fire at a multi-family building located on the 3300 block of Garnet Street.

Crews reported that the flames were contained quickly and to the suite the fire originated in.

A photo from the scene suggests the fire began on the top floor of the three storey building.

No injuries were reported from the scene. Regina fire said the cause of the incident will be under investigation.