    • Approximately $1.8M of fentanyl seized in second large Regina drug bust within a month

    Regina police say 4.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 850 grams of cocaine and 5.2 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized in another “significant” drug bust last Friday.

    According to Regina police, the fentanyl has a street value of about $1.8 million, marking a second large seizure of the drug in the city in less than a month.

    Two men were arrested in a vehicle in the parking lot of a business on the 500 block of Albert Street North after officers had reason to believe they were involved in drug trafficking, a Regina police news release said.

    Other items seized include a vehicle, more than $22,000 in cash and a litre of gama-hydroxybutyrate, also known has GHB, police said.

    Regina police said the two suspects, who were arrested without incident, are a 38-year-old man and a 51-year-old man.

    The 38-year-old has been charged with three counts of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, Regina police said.

    The 51-year-old was charged with two counts of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime, Regina police added.

    Both of the accused made their first court appearances in provincial court Monday morning.

