REGINA -- One of our viewers spotted a white deer by Moose Jaw recently. Many of us in the newsroom had never seen one before, leading us to wonder if there are any laws to protect such a unique looking creature?

The short answer: No.

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment tell us there are no restrictions on harvesting animals with this type of unique colour. They say hunters are able to go after them under the same regulations and licensing requirements as any other big game species.

A recent post on Sasktchewan.ca under the hunting 2019 guide, says several years of favorable Winter conditions have meant populations are beginning to return to base levels, at least, for white tail deer. They don’t have numbers on how many of these white deer exist.