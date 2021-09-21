REGINA -- The Regina Police Service charged a Regina man who fled on a bicycle after an alleged assault Monday night.

Just before 9 p.m., Regina police officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Ottawa St. for a report of an incident involving a man confronting another with a knife.

Police were nearby and saw a male matching the suspect’s description fleeing on a bicycle. An officer on foot tackled the suspect off of the bicycle and knocked him to the ground.

After a brief struggle, the suspect was taken into custody.

A Regina man, 32, was found to have a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle and ammunition, and other knives and tools that could be used in a break and enter.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment, was later charged with several weapons-related charges and assault and breach of recognizance.

He made his first appearance in provincial court on Tuesday.