

CTV Regina





Police say a suspect in homicide on Sunday is also facing charges in a vehicle chase over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to the 1400 block of Pasqua Street around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday for a report of an injured man.

The man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been completed on the 40-year-old victim, and his next of kin has been notified, but police are not yet releasing his identity.

An hour later, police were advised that a stolen vehicle in northeast Regina was occupied by the man believed to be involved in the homicide.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver evaded officers. The vehicle finally came to a stop when it hit a police vehicle at Albert Street and College Avenue.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene and charged. A search of the vehicle revealed a gun and ammunition.

Chad Barre, 31, has been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery with a gun, possession of property obtained by a crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and six counts of possession of a firearm and ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Barre made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning. His case has been adjourned to Feb. 27, when he will appear by video.